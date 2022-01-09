Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.34 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

