Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUJHY. UBS Group raised Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.