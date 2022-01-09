Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sumco stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sumco has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $787.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

