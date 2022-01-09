Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $23.94 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

