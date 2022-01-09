Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 26,734 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

