Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 3,400 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

