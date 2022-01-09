Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 39,600 Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 33.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 12.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 369.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 34.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daseke alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.