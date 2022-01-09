Summit Global Investments Takes $440,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

