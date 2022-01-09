Summit Global Investments Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. Equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last three months.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

