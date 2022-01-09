Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

