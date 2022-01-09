Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.43

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.43 and traded as high as $42.31. Sunoco shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 364,661 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

