SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. SunPower has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.