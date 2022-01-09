Super Zero Protocol Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $344,748.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.31 or 0.07454863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,558,749 coins and its circulating supply is 339,986,923 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

