Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

