Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £272.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.94. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.30).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

