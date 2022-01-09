Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives $3.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SRGA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

