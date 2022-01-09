Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

