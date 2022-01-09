sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.03 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $124.17 million and $4.03 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005476 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 124,579,278 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

