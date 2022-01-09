Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.

SQ stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.68. Square has a fifty-two week low of $138.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

