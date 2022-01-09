SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $733.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $412.23 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

