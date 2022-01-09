Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.