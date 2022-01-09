Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Eastman Chemical worth $54,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

