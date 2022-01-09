Swiss National Bank Has $44.62 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Black Knight worth $44,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

NYSE BKI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $88.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

