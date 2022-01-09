Swiss National Bank Has $51.06 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Leidos worth $51,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

