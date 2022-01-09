Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $49,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMW opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

