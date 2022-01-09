Swiss National Bank Sells 18,500 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Pentair worth $47,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.