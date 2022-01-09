Swiss National Bank Sells 30,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 947,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $52,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

