Swiss National Bank Sells 32,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $46,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

