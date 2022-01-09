Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 10,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,679 shares of company stock worth $34,417,887 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.