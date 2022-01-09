Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,921.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

