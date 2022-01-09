SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.88.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SNX traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. 262,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

