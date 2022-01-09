Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.