Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. General Motors has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

