Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 5,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

