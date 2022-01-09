Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.