Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average is $292.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

