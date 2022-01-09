Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 596.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 596.43 ($8.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,672.42). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($182,050.94). Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 over the last three months.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 405.20 ($5.46) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 380.36 ($5.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.82. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

