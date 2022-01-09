Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 3,200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 3,490.00.
OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $29.94 on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.
About Taisei
