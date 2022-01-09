Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 3,200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 3,490.00.

OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $29.94 on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.