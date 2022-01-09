Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 2.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 15,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,271,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $894.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.