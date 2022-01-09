Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.01. Target reported earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $5,791,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

