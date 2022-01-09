TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

