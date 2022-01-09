Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.63 ($2.73).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,564.07).

TW stock traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 172.95 ($2.33). 8,623,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

