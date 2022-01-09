TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.