TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Logitech International worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.