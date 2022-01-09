TD Asset Management Inc. Has $51.55 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

