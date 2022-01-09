TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Wingstop worth $53,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

