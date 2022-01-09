TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,396 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ferguson worth $49,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $174.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

