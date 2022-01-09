TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,852 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $15,948,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $355.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

