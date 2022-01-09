TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$407.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.