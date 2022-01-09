Tdam USA Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

